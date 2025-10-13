Mr Trump’s comments come after Russia attacked Ukraine's power grid overnight

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has warned Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow does not end its war soon.

Mr Trump suggested he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government using a key weapons system. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said: "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks'. The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that. "I might tell them that if the war is not settled - that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up." Read more: Starmer and Modi discuss Ukraine and oil in face-to-face meeting Read more: Russia suspected of orchestrating major Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump added he has already told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his plan. "Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so," Mr Trump said of Russia. "I think I might speak to Russia about that. Tomahawks are a new step of aggression." Mr Trump said on board Air Force One: "I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled" and that "It's not going to be good for him" if not. Mr Trump’s comments come after Russia attacked Ukraine's power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter. Moscow also expressed "extreme concern" over the US potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Mr Putin himself has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington. Mr Zelenskyy has described his latest call with Mr Trump as "very productive", and said the pair had discussed strengthening Ukraine's "air defence, resilience, and long-range capabilities", along with "details related to the energy sector".