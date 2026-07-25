The rise in measles, declared essentially eradicated in the United States a quarter-century ago, has been linked by medical experts to slumping immunisation rates

US measles cases hit 35-year high as vaccinations decline. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States has confirmed 2,318 measles infections this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, surpassing the 2025 tally to reach the highest annual total in 35 years amid declining vaccination rates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The overall 2026 figures represent the highest number of US cases in a single year since a major resurgence of the highly contagious disease in the period from 1989 to 1991, with more than 55,000 infections and 123 deaths. "Reaching this milestone is particularly striking because we are only in July, and measles cases are still being reported throughout the country," said William Moss, epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The rise in measles, declared essentially eradicated in the United States a quarter-century ago, has been linked by medical experts to slumping immunisation rates, a trend many attribute in part to vaccine scepticism espoused by President Donald Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Read more: Fake news and 'Trump Derangement Syndrome': Trump swipes at press in hour-long White House Correspondents' Dinner speech Read more: ‘In war you can’t start over’: Ukraine’s female drone operators reveal the reality of fighting Russia through a screen

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the re-scheduled White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: v

Young people, ranging from infants to age 19, made up 69 per cent of cases tracked through July 23, with children younger than five comprising a fifth of those infected this year, the CDC said. A tenth of those younger than five who were infected ended up hospitalised, along with 3 per cent of those aged five to 19, the CDC added. Measles-related hospitalisations this year stand at 151 so far. Measles can be fatal in severe cases, but no deaths have been reported from the disease since January 2026. By comparison, the US tally for all of 2025 was 2,289 infections, or 29 fewer than in the first seven months this year. Last year's total included 243 hospitalisations and three deaths. The virus infection, which typically causes symptoms such as fever, rash and respiratory issues, can be averted with a vaccine commonly given in the United States for three childhood diseases - measles, mumps and rubella. It is considered 97 per cent effective after two doses. A surge in measles cases during the past two years has coincided with a steady slump in MMR immunisation rates for children since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average US vaccination coverage among kindergarten children dropped last year to 92.5 per cent, well below the level of 95 per cent considered necessary to achieve effective "herd" immunity needed to prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC says. In at least 16 states, some of them with the highest measles incidence this year, vaccine coverage rates have declined to less than 90 per cent, the CDC said. Many health officials have cited a public backlash to the government's pandemic response and blame US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine policies for further undermining trust in disease-preventing immunisations by embracing unproven theories about vaccine dangers. Kennedy has repeatedly promoted the claim that measles vaccines are linked to autism despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary. Last June, he fired all members of the CDC's expert vaccine advisory panel, which recommends how vaccines are used and by whom.