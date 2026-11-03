Voting has commenced in the US Midterm elections, which could see the Republican Party lose control of the Senate and the House of Representatives if results do not go their way.

Donald Trump has rallied to try to secure votes for his party and used his last few hours ahead of polls opening to order strikes on the Strait of Hormuz and talk up his own renovations to the White House and Washington DC.

The President, however, struck a concessionary note ahead of the vote on Monday, and stated: "For some reason, the sitting president doesn't win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot."

LBC's US correspondent Simon Marks has said that it could be a bad night for Mr Trump.

"Democrats are being given licence to dare to dream about a possible landslide," he said. "Not only winning in their safe areas but astonishing numbers are coming in from Texas, Maine and Kansas... Where they have not sent a Democrat since 1932.

"It looks like a very grim night for Donald Trump. His final in-person appearance was made in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where he spent 25 minutes talking about his renovation projects in a manner that seemed so completely ill-suited to the magnitude of what's happening here."