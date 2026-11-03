LIVE: Midterm voting begins in US as Trump hopes Republicans hold onto Congress
Latest news in our live blog as voting begins in the US Midterm election, where the Republicans are looking to hang on to the House of Representatives and the Senate from Democratic control
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Voting has commenced in the US Midterm elections, which could see the Republican Party lose control of the Senate and the House of Representatives if results do not go their way.
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Donald Trump has rallied to try to secure votes for his party and used his last few hours ahead of polls opening to order strikes on the Strait of Hormuz and talk up his own renovations to the White House and Washington DC.
The President, however, struck a concessionary note ahead of the vote on Monday, and stated: "For some reason, the sitting president doesn't win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot."
LBC's US correspondent Simon Marks has said that it could be a bad night for Mr Trump.
"Democrats are being given licence to dare to dream about a possible landslide," he said. "Not only winning in their safe areas but astonishing numbers are coming in from Texas, Maine and Kansas... Where they have not sent a Democrat since 1932.
"It looks like a very grim night for Donald Trump. His final in-person appearance was made in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where he spent 25 minutes talking about his renovation projects in a manner that seemed so completely ill-suited to the magnitude of what's happening here."
- Voting has started in the US Midterm elections in 2026, which will see the upper and lower houses of Congress decided.
- Senators and House of Representatives members are both being voted on by Americans on Tuesday, with a bad result for the Republicans set to test the Trump premiership.
- The US President's public approval rating is 32%, near a career low, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
- Going into the vote, Americans have said their main concern is the cost of living.
- Energy prices have risen sharply since the war between the US, Israel and Iran began, rising 20% in the past year, according to the US Consumer Price Index.
Trump kicks off election day with spate of endorsement posts
Donald Trump has been very active on his Truth Social this morning, as he embarked on a spree of endorsements for Republican candidates.
The president has written a flattering summary of the characteristics and policies of dozens of candidates, while also sharing links to voting pages.
Candidates include both incumbent and prospective senators and members of Congress.
What would happen for Trump if the Democrats won Congress?
Donald Trump is not up for election but a Democratic win in both houses of Congress would significantly stifle his ambitions, with White House-backed policies being blocked.
The President has executive orders, which can bypass Congress, and the houses do not set his international agenda, so a defeat here will not leave him toothless.
However, Mr Trump does need to work with Congress for domestic policy, and Democratic House wins would make life harder for him.
This has seen him rally hard to try and avoid defeats, trying to secure fuel deals for the US and rush a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Mr Trump is not as affected by the outcome of the governor elections.
Which seats are being contested?
There are elections for the US lower house (the House of Representatives), the Upper House (the Senate), for state governors, and for state attorney generals.
House of Representatives
All 435 Representatives are up for election. These members only serve terms of two years, and they are also chosen around the time of the US Presidential election, which is next in 2028.
The House Elections could well see a swing from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, as there was only a majority of four seats between the two last time.
As part of this, representatives will also be chosen for the US territories and federal districts: Guam, Washington DC, American Samoa, The Northern Mariana Islands, and The US Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico elections are not being held this time around due to their slightly different voting patterns.
Both the Senate and Representatives hold their sessions in the US Congress, which has two chambers, not unlike the UK Houses of Parliament.
Senate
There are 100 seats, and 35 of these are going to be decided in the 2026 midterms, with Senators serving six-year terms, with elections being held every two years to decide some of these.
Due to the seats being contested, the Democrats need to retain their current seats and win four more to win a majority in the Senate, which is a plausible result.
The Senate is the upper house and there are two of these members per state. They make decisions at a higher level than the representatives have different powers to state governors.
State governors
Thirty-six US states and three territories will elect a governor - with both parties defending 18 positions.
There are also elections to decide state attorney generals, which are politically aligned lawmakers.
All of the votes will be cast on Tuesday.
How to follow on LBC
In addition to our blog, join LBC and The News Agents from 10pm for live coverage of the US midterms from Washington DC and Texas, followed by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 6am.
Listen on the LBC app and Global Player, or watch live on LBC's YouTube.
What time will Midterms results come in UK time?
The first results will come in around 11pm in the UK and then trickle in throughout the night.
Results for some of the key swing Senate seats will come in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, with full results expected to be known to Brits on Wednesday morning.
There could be some delays for recounts and if there are challenges to the outcomes.