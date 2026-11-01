A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by the Trump administration seeking to block Alaska from certifying Republican senator Dan Sullivan's potential loss in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Alaska's ballot features the names of the incumbent senator, Daniel S. Sullivan, and Peltola, as well as a retired teacher whose name is Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., and another long-shot candidate.

Democrats need a net gain of at least four seats in November's midterm elections to gain control of the Senate.

Democratic former US Representative Mary Peltola is challenging Republican Dan Sullivan in the race, whose outcome could prove critical for determining whether Trump's fellow Republicans can retain control of the Senate in the midterms.

The ruling by US District Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage was the latest blow to Trump's efforts to assert a greater federal role in elections, which under the US Constitution are administered by the states.

Peltola has denied involvement in any effort to recruit Daniel J. Sullivan, who lives in a remote fishing village, to enter the race, saying at a rally that she is "not interested in tricking voters."

The retired teacher has denied in interviews with US news outlets that his aim is to cause confusion, but has said he would prefer Peltola winning over the incumbent senator.

In her decision, Gleason wrote that the administration's proposal to segregate ballots would violate the right of voters in Alaska to a secret ballot.

"The United States provides no workable plan as to how it proposes to segregate ballots cast for Daniel J. Sullivan on Election Day and then conduct a court-ordered unspecified 'investigation' of those ballots in a manner that would preserve voter secrecy," Gleason wrote, referring to the Trump administration's lawsuit.

The Justice Department, White House and Alaska officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

The administration has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to election oversight, pressing states for voter-registration data and arguing that stricter measures are needed to ensure public confidence in the ​vote. Critics, including Democratic and some Republican election officials, view the moves as federal overreach.

The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on October 22 challenged the candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan. According to the lawsuit, he is running "with the intention of misleading supporters of Senator Sullivan into ​voting for him." The administration said that certifying the election could violate the federal government's duty to protect the integrity of elections.

The suit sought to temporarily bar Alaska election officials from certifying a Peltola victory in the event that assigning all of Daniel J. Sullivan's votes to the incumbent would have changed the results.

The lawsuit said that, in such a scenario, Gleason should investigate whether voters who selected Daniel J. Sullivan had instead intended to support the incumbent.