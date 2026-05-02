The Pentagon has said that AI technology would now be used for any "lawful operational use"

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called for more AI to be used in the US military. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Pentagon has agreed to new and expanded contracts with technology's biggest names as the US military plans to further its use of artificial intelligence (AI).

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Agreements have been signed with seven tech giants - Google, OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, Oracle, and Nvidia - as well an eighth in the start-up, Reflection. In a statement, the Pentagon said that AI technology would now be used for any "lawful operational use". "These agreements accelerate the transformation [of] the US military as an AI-first fighting force," it added. The Pentagon said its decision to partner with multiple AI companies aims to avoid being too reliant on any one organisation for its technology. "Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat." Notably, Anthropic has been missed in the tech lineup, after the company previously said it was concerned about how the Pentagon could use its tools, both domestically and in warfare. Read more: Germany calls on Europe to take 'greater responsibility' for its security as Trump withdraws 5,000 troops Read more: Keir Starmer's niece to stand in Labour 'safe seat' at local elections

Earlier this year the relationship between Anthropic and the US government broke down, with the AI company now seeking a legal challenge against the government. Picture: Alamy

The company was the first AI organisation to be used on classified work, but are currently suing the government over the alleged retaliation after it refused to include including the "any lawful use" standard in its contract with the Defense Department. The breakdown followed comments from Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei earlier this year, who stressed fears that powerful AI could be used by defence agencies for mass domestic surveillance - or even to deploy fully autonomous weapons of war. Despite this, many of Anthropic's tools, including a version of its Claude chatbot, are still currently in use in many US government and defence agencies. Anthropic's legal challenge to the ruling is expected to go to court in September. The Pentagon has praised the use of AI across their workforce so far, alleging that more than a million people across the defence department had used the military's AI platform since it was launched last year. The US Department of Defence is budgeting tens of billions of dollars for cutting edge programs related to intelligence, drone warfare, and classified and unclassified information networks, and has requested $54bn for the development of autonomous weapons alone.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's department is budgeting tens of billions of dollars for cutting edge tech, and has requested $54bn for the development of autonomous weapons alone. Picture: Alamy