By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has claimed that the US has killed 11 narcoterrorists in a strike on a drug smuggling vessel as it sailed in international waters.

Mr Trump took to social media to share a video showing a missile strike on the vessel allegedly carrying members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua (TDA). He said that the group is a designated foreign terrorist organisation that is "responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere." "Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. "The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States." Read more: US judge orders Trump administration to allow lawyers access to Venezuelan man held in El Salvador 'supermax' prison Read more: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third term