US military launches ‘lethal’ attack on ‘narco-terrorists’ in Ecuador
American forces have carried out an attack on "narco-terrorists" in Ecuador with the support of the country's troops, the US military said on Friday.
Footage shows the moment a strike triggers a huge explosion in the middle of the Ecuadorian jungle as a massive plume of smoke rises to the sky.
It was posted to X by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who wrote: "At the request of Ecuador, the Department of War executed targeted action to advance our shared objective of dismantling narco-terrorist networks."
He added: “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the Department is uniting partners across the Western Hemisphere to detect, disrupt, and destroy designated terrorist organizations that fuel violence and corruption
“We commend President Noboa, the Government of Ecuador, and the brave troops of Ecuador’s defense and security forces for their partnership in the successful operation against a narco-terrorist supply complex today, disrupting their operations and logistics.”
Mr Parnell added that the operation demonstrates the power of “coordinated action” and “sends a clear message” that “narco-terrorist networks will not find refuge in our hemisphere.”
He added: “The United States remains steadfast in supporting nations that stand against narcoterrorism. Together, we will dismantle trafficking and corruption networks, hold these organizations accountable, and restore peace through strength.”
It comes after a similar U.S-Ecuadorean operation was announced by the US Southern Command earlier this week.
Southern Command consists of 31 countries across South and Central America and the Caribbean. It said in a post on X it had taken “decisive action” to combat illicit drug trafficking.
Ecuador’s defence ministry declined to share further information about the “classified” operation.
This came a day after Ecuador said Washington had joined a “new phase” in its “war on drugs”.
Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, has a positive relationship with Trump and said the US was among its “regional allies” in the war on drug cartels.
But it also comes after the US used its so-called war on narco-terrorists as a pretext for its invasion of Venezuela and capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.
Former president Maduro was flown to the US after the operation, where he faces a slew of drug and weapons charges, including:
- narco-terrorism conspiracy
- cocaine importation conspiracy
- possession of machine guns and destructive devices
- and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US
In October, the US military caught a drug-carrying vessel, allegedly from Venezuela. The president later said the two survivors from the submersible would be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, "for detention and prosecution".