The US 'executed targeted action' on narco-terrorists in Ecuador, the US military has said. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

American forces have carried out an attack on "narco-terrorists" in Ecuador with the support of the country's troops, the US military said on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shows the moment a strike triggers a huge explosion in the middle of the Ecuadorian jungle as a massive plume of smoke rises to the sky. It was posted to X by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who wrote: "At the request of Ecuador, the Department of War executed targeted action to ‌advance our shared objective of dismantling narco-terrorist networks." He added: “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the Department is uniting partners across the Western Hemisphere to detect, disrupt, and destroy designated terrorist organizations that fuel violence and corruption “We commend President Noboa, the Government of Ecuador, and the brave troops of Ecuador’s defense and security forces for their partnership in the successful operation against a narco-terrorist supply complex today, disrupting their operations and logistics.” Mr Parnell added that the operation demonstrates the power of “coordinated action” and “sends a clear message” that “narco-terrorist networks will not find refuge in our hemisphere.” Read more: UK authorities help seize ‘Narco Sub’ carrying 9 tonnes of cocaine Read more: Narco-subs: Venezuela's drug smuggling submarines 'evade detection from border force'

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the Department is uniting partners across the Western Hemisphere to detect, disrupt, and destroy designated terrorist organizations that fuel violence and corruption.



We commend President Noboa, the Government of… pic.twitter.com/vlhSB4BGKO — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) March 6, 2026