The refuelling aircraft was spotted landing at Prestwick Airport in Scotland on Tuesday

It comes after the US military evacuated two aircraft from the airbase on Monday after a threat from Iran. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty

By Issy Clarke

A US military plane has landed at a Scottish airport after it was moved from RAF Mildenhall following an unspecified threat.

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McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender taxing down the runway ready for take off at RAF Mildenhall. Picture: Alamy

The exact nature of the threat is not known and remains under discussion among US officials, according to the newspaper. Downing Street has insisted British air bases are safe and their security is a “top priority” after US aircraft were moved from RAF Mildenhall. The development comes weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire following a suspected Iran-related terror incident near the airbase. An RAF Voyager was also seen landing at Prestwick Airport shortly after the USAF plane touched down on Tuesday afternoon.

The US upgraded the security posture at RAF Mildenhall and another UK base, RAF Lakenheath, to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest defensive threat level, the WSJ report said, citing a US official familiar with the matter.