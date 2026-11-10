US military plane evacuated from airbase to Scotland following unspecified threat
The refuelling aircraft was spotted landing at Prestwick Airport in Scotland on Tuesday
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A US military plane has landed at a Scottish airport after it was moved from RAF Mildenhall following an unspecified threat.
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The refuelling aircraft landed at Prestwick Airport after it was withdrawn from the Suffolk military base on Tuesday afternoon.
It comes after the US military evacuated two aircraft from the airbase on Monday after a threat from Iran.
Two US refuelling tankers that were using the RAF Mildenhall military base diverted to Germany early on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Read: ‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft
Read: Second UK RAF base 'evacuated by US forces due to Iran threat'
The exact nature of the threat is not known and remains under discussion among US officials, according to the newspaper.
Downing Street has insisted British air bases are safe and their security is a “top priority” after US aircraft were moved from RAF Mildenhall.
The development comes weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire following a suspected Iran-related terror incident near the airbase.
An RAF Voyager was also seen landing at Prestwick Airport shortly after the USAF plane touched down on Tuesday afternoon.
The US upgraded the security posture at RAF Mildenhall and another UK base, RAF Lakenheath, to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest defensive threat level, the WSJ report said, citing a US official familiar with the matter.
Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie occurs when intelligence indicates that a form of terrorist action is likely.
Asked about the situation at RAF Mildenhall, British education minister Lucy Powell told the BBC she could not comment on "ongoing operation matters".
"We take the security and safety of our bases incredibly seriously, and we will always act on security intelligence when we need to," she said.