US strikes hit ‘over 80’ Iranian targets, with Iran responding, striking US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait

The latest wave of US attacks come after three tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The US has conducted a series of strikes on Iran after ships were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte describing the military action as "absolutely necessary".

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian signing a memorandum of understanding in Tehran on June 18, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Described as "powerful" strikes targeting sites in the south of Iran, the latest assault comes as Donald Trump arrived in Turkey for the Nato summit. Explosions were reported in the port city of Sirik, Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas, but media provided no immediate details on the cause of the blasts or any casualties or damage. Overnight, US forces claimed they launched “over 80” strikes on Iranian targets in response to Iran’s targeting of tankers, with the strategic waterway remaining a flashpoint in the fragile truce. "When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react," Rutte told reporters before a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara.

US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an arrival ceremony at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara. Picture: Alamy

As part of the summit, European leaders will aim to convince Donald Trump to re-commit to the military alliance. It comes after the U.S. president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war and Greenland. In a statement on X early on Wednesday, the American military said: “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Thousands gathered at Tehran's Grand Musalla, as funeral rites began for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran on Saturday on July 4. Picture: Alamy