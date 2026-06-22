It is believed that more than 200 people have been killed in US strikes on vessels allegedly transporting "narco-terrorists" since September

US kills two 'narco-terrorists' in latest strike against vessel travelling on 'known narco-trafficking route'. Picture: US Southern Command

By Rebecca Henrys

The US military has struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, alleging that the vessel was operated by "designated terrorist organisations" that it did not identify.

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The US Southern Command said no US military forces were harmed in the operation. It described those killed as "male narco-terrorists," without elaborating. There were six male survivors following the action, the US Southern Command said, adding that it had notified the US Coast Guard to conduct a search and rescue for those survivors. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the military said in a post on X. Read more: Trump claims Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister after 'failing badly' on immigration and energy Read more: JD Vance says US wants to 'transform relationship' with Iranian people as Trump threatens to hit Iran 'very hard again'

On June 21, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/34cDvvcwxe — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 22, 2026