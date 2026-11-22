Vladimir Putin is "not America's friend in Ukraine", the US director of national intelligence has said, days after Donald Trump described the Russian President as a friend. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin is "not America's friend in Ukraine", the US director of national intelligence has said, days after Donald Trump described the Russian President as a friend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay Clayton was asked about Mr Trump's remarks during an interview with ABC News on Sunday. "He is not America's friend in Ukraine," Mr Clayton said. "Not at all." But he said the word "friend" was "entirely appropriate" in the context of discussions between the leaders of the US, Russia and China at a summit in China last week. Read More: Richard Tice 'appalled' by Trump's praise for Putin after president shared picture calling Russian leader a 'friend' Read More: Putin is a ‘cold-blooded killer’ says Streeting in Kyiv - as he condemns 'outrageous provocation' on Poland

Mr Trump described Mr Putin as a friend after talks between the two leaders and Chinese president Xi Jinping in Shenzhen last week. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Mr Trump defended his description of Mr Putin on Thursday, saying: "It's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy." Asked again on Friday whether the Russian leader was a friend to the US as a whole, the President declined to answer, saying: "I can't speak to America." Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and controls about a fifth of the country. Mr Putin continues to demand that Ukraine surrender the whole of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace agreement.