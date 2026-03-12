The US Navy is set to begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump's Treasury Secretary has said. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The US Navy is set to begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump's Treasury Secretary has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amid the ongoing war in Iran, the rogue regime has closed the vital shipping lane and caused oil prices to spike to around $100-a-barrel. Iran, led by the new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has threatened to take action to increase the cost of crude even further, telling the world to get ready for "$200-a-barrel oil" on Wednesday. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has told Sky News that he believes that his nation's navy will soon be deployed to the key waterway to prevent ships from being attacked. Read More: Police given more time to detain three arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran Read More: US 'must consider ground invasion of Iran' as regime tightens grip on Strait of Hormuz, expert says

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has told Sky News that he believes that his nation's navy will soon be deployed to the key waterway to prevent ships from being attacked. Picture: Getty

Suspected Iranian drone strikes hit three ships on Wednesday as the Islamic Republic tightens its grip on the strait. Mr Bessent said: "My belief is that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through." He added: "There are, in fact, tankers coming through now, Iranian tankers, I believe some Chinese flag tankers have come through. So we know that they have not mined the straits." Mr Bessent was speaking after it was rumoured that the Iranian regime had placed mines in the strait - with Donald Trump announcing on Tuesday that the US Air Force had struck 16 "inactive mine-laying boats".