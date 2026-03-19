US officials have said that their most advanced aircraft carrier will sail to a US navy base on the Greek island of Crete for pierside repairs.

The move comes after a blaze broke out last week in the on-board laundry facility, taking hours to extinguish.

One sailor was medically evacuated and is in a stable condition, whilst two others were treated for minor injuries.

More than 200 crew members were assessed for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out on 2 March, according to US officials.

The crew later returned to duty.

This comes as Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ all of Iran’s South Pars gasfield if Tehran strikes Qatar, in the ongoing Iran war.

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