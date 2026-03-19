US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier to set sail to Crete for repairs after fire
USS Gerald R Ford prepares to leave the Red Sea after fire on board injures sailors and causes significant damage
US officials have said that their most advanced aircraft carrier will sail to a US navy base on the Greek island of Crete for pierside repairs.
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The move comes after a blaze broke out last week in the on-board laundry facility, taking hours to extinguish.
One sailor was medically evacuated and is in a stable condition, whilst two others were treated for minor injuries.
More than 200 crew members were assessed for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out on 2 March, according to US officials.
The crew later returned to duty.
This comes as Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ all of Iran’s South Pars gasfield if Tehran strikes Qatar, in the ongoing Iran war.
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Sailors assumed a major damage control response following the outbreak of the fire, taking hours to get the blaze under control and ensure it did not spread to other parts of the ship.
More than 100 beds were rendered unusable, with smoke damage spreading to sleeping quarters.
Replacement cots have been arranged.
Additional mattresses and clothing were sent to the ship after its laundry facilities were wiped out.
A US Fifth Fleet spokesperson said that the shop is still operational, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
This is not the first accident to befall the USS Gerald R Ford since its deployment to the Middle East, as part of the US operations linked to the Iran War.
In January, the toilet system also broke down, with US media reporting clogged toilets and long lines for restrooms on the ship.
The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R Ford has carried fighter jets during the US-Israeli war against Iran.
It was deployed to the Caribbean during the heightened tensions with Venezuela, taking part in the seizing of president Nicolás Maduro, before being sent to the Middle East in February.