The measures, which are due to come into force on Friday, will impose duties of between 10% and 12.5% on goods from major trading partners, including the UK

Trump's decision follows allegations that the countries have failed to tackle forced labour in their supply chains. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The US is set to introduce a new round of tariffs on imports from around 60 countries.

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Trump's decision follows allegations that the countries have failed to tackle forced labour in their supply chains. The measures, which are due to come into force on Friday, will impose duties of 10% from major trading partners including the UK, Canada, Japan, India and countries across the European Union. It follows a US Supreme Court ruling in February that found many of Donald Trump's earlier global tariffs, introduced under emergency powers, had been imposed unlawfully. Temporary tariffs which were introduced after the ruling, and were set to expire just hours after these new tariffs were introduced. Read more: Trump ally warns Andy Burnham and President are on course for ‘rocky relationship’ Read more: Trump must hand over financial records in BBC lawsuit, court rules

The move follows a US Supreme Court ruling in February that found many of Donald Trump's earlier global tariffs, introduced under emergency powers, had been imposed unlawfully. Picture: Alamy

At the direction of the US president, ambassador Jamieson Greer is imposing the charges on Britain and 59 other countries. Mr Greer said: “President Trump recognises that decades of moral suasion have not eradicated forced labour from global supply chains.“The United States has had a forced labour import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it. It’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same." “Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere." The duties are expected to apply to billions of dollars' worth of imports, although products including oil, gas, fertiliser and some goods already covered by national security tariffs are expected to be exempt.

The duties are expected to apply to billions of dollars' worth of imports. Picture: Alamy