Donald Trump has said that US and Nigerian forces have killed the Islamic State's second in command in a "very complex" operation.

President Trump took to social media on Friday to announce that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, had been killed.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump did not disclose in his post the exact location of the operation.

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