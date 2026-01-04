US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted the US is not at war with Venezuela, as President Nicolas Maduro is held in a New York jail awaiting prosecution.

The US launched a series of strikes on Venezuela on Saturday as part of action to capture and remove Maduro.

Maduro and his wife were then flown out of the country to New York where they are due to face prosecution for a number of drug and weapons offences.

President Donald Trump said yesterday that the US will "run" Venezuela until a "proper transition" of power can take place - but he did not give a timeframe for this.

Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, Rubio clarified what their intentions are in the south American country and denied they are actively engaged in a war.

He said: "There's not a war... I mean we are at war against drug trafficking organisations, that's not a war against Venezuela.

"We are enforcing, American laws with regards to oil sanctions. We have sanctioned entities. We go to court, we get a warrant, we seize those boats with oil, and that will continue."

