Reacting to Thursday’s shooting in Manhattan, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described ICE as 'rotten to the core'

Law enforcement officials at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Reuters

By Isobel Anderson Morris

US immigration officials have defended federal agents who shot and wounded a man in New York City while he was in a car with a young child, understood to be his son, on Thursday.

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US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a press conference that officers were unaware the child was inside the car when they opened fire. Officials have also criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his scrutiny of immigration agents. The man, identified by officials as Oscar Belgal, is Dominican and allegedly refused to get out of his car when asked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Thursday afternoon. Police have reported that Belgal's five-year-old son was in the back seat when officers began shooting. The incident took place in Marble Hill, Manhattan. Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, immigration officers have shot at least 21 people, killing seven of them. Read more: Trump announces sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court after former judge awarded Nobel Peace Prize Read more: Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship rejected by Supreme Court

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a press conference that officers were unaware the child was inside the car when they opened fire. Picture: Getty

Marcos Charles, a senior ICE official, said officers opened fire after Belgal accelerated his car into two of their vehicles. He said it appeared Belgal had "weaponised his vehicle and proceeded to accelerate going towards other officers", prompting them to shoot. "Our officers, using their training, and believing that their life and the life of their partners in the general public were in danger, used their training and fired weapons." Mr Charles added that Belgal sustained a minor superficial wound to his neck and was being held at a detention facility outside New York State, speaking at a press conference on Friday. On Friday, the New York Police Department released body-worn camera footage of the incident. Belgal can be seen sitting beside a car with his hands cuffed behind his back, while patches of what appears to be blood are visible on the tarmac.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Mamdani described ICE as "rotten to the core". Picture: Reuters