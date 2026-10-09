US officials defend ICE agents after man shot in car with young child
Reacting to Thursday’s shooting in Manhattan, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described ICE as 'rotten to the core'
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US immigration officials have defended federal agents who shot and wounded a man in New York City while he was in a car with a young child, understood to be his son, on Thursday.
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US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a press conference that officers were unaware the child was inside the car when they opened fire.
Officials have also criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his scrutiny of immigration agents.
The man, identified by officials as Oscar Belgal, is Dominican and allegedly refused to get out of his car when asked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Thursday afternoon.
Police have reported that Belgal's five-year-old son was in the back seat when officers began shooting.
The incident took place in Marble Hill, Manhattan. Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, immigration officers have shot at least 21 people, killing seven of them.
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Marcos Charles, a senior ICE official, said officers opened fire after Belgal accelerated his car into two of their vehicles. He said it appeared Belgal had "weaponised his vehicle and proceeded to accelerate going towards other officers", prompting them to shoot.
"Our officers, using their training, and believing that their life and the life of their partners in the general public were in danger, used their training and fired weapons."
Mr Charles added that Belgal sustained a minor superficial wound to his neck and was being held at a detention facility outside New York State, speaking at a press conference on Friday.
On Friday, the New York Police Department released body-worn camera footage of the incident. Belgal can be seen sitting beside a car with his hands cuffed behind his back, while patches of what appears to be blood are visible on the tarmac.
Belgal, 28, is in the US illegally and had previously evaded an attempt by ICE agents to apprehend him in September, according to US officials.
He pleaded guilty last year to fourth-degree grand larceny and was sentenced to five years on probation. He is due in court in December on charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, to which he has pleaded not guilty, according to New York court records.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Belgal had “with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.”
DHS has also accused Belgal of being linked to the Trinitarios, which the US Justice Department describes as a transnational criminal group.
Reacting to the incident, Mr Mamdani described ICE as "rotten to the core" and said he had tried unsuccessfully to secure Belgal's release through calls with President Trump and Mr Mullin.