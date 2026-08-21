Carlos Alcaraz has returned to tennis just in time for the US Open, where he will look to defend his men's singles title.

“Here we go,” Alcaraz tweeted along with the United States flag ahead of the final grand slam of the year, which follows a four-month lay-off that saw him miss Wimbledon.

His rival Jannik Sinner, who won the grass court slam in his absence, will try to regain the crown he won in 2024, while four-time champion Novak Djokovic will be seeking to add to his collection of majors aged 39.

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One player who will not be at the US Open is Nick Kyrgios, the Australian former Wimbledon men's finalist, who has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine.

Here is what you need to know.