US Open 2026: Dates and how to watch as Alcaraz returns
Flushing Meadows awaits as row over prize money subsides, but suspended Nick Kyrgios will miss the tournament
Carlos Alcaraz has returned to tennis just in time for the US Open, where he will look to defend his men's singles title.
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“Here we go,” Alcaraz tweeted along with the United States flag ahead of the final grand slam of the year, which follows a four-month lay-off that saw him miss Wimbledon.
His rival Jannik Sinner, who won the grass court slam in his absence, will try to regain the crown he won in 2024, while four-time champion Novak Djokovic will be seeking to add to his collection of majors aged 39.
One player who will not be at the US Open is Nick Kyrgios, the Australian former Wimbledon men's finalist, who has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine.
Here is what you need to know.
US Open 2026 dates
The main draw of the US Open will be played from Sunday, August 30, to Sunday, September 13.
The men's singles final will be on the final day, and the women's is on Saturday, September 12.
The mixed doubles will be played out on August 25 and 26, with organisers pairing big-name singles players such as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, while newlyweds Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter will team up.
US Open 2026 prize money
The US Open has announced that the prize for winning both the men's and women's singles draws is $5.5m, a 20% rise, which has satisfied players who had protested before the French Open and Wimbledon.
All singles players will leave Flushing Meadows with a minimum of $140,000, which is given to first-round losers.
US Open 2026 UK TV details
The action is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.
Fans can also access the action online via Sky Go and Now TV.