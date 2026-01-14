The Trump administration has announced the launch of the second phase of its peace plan for Gaza.

Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the second phase involves the creation ‌of a technocratic ‌Palestinian administration in the territory.

It is also expected to include the complete reopening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt, and a surge in the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical care to Gaza.

Mr Witkoff wrote on X: “Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.

