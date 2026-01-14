US declares 'Phase Two' of Gaza peace plan underway
Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the next phase for achieving peace moves from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.
The Trump administration has announced the launch of the second phase of its peace plan for Gaza.
Listen to this article
Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the second phase involves the creation of a technocratic Palestinian administration in the territory.
It is also expected to include the complete reopening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt, and a surge in the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical care to Gaza.
Mr Witkoff wrote on X: “Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.
“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.
Read more: Starmer 'deciding' whether to take up role on Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza
Read more: Israel to suspend two dozen humanitarian organisations for failing to meet new rules working in Gaza
"The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.
“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences."
Mr Witkoff thanked Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, adding that phase one of the plan had “delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages”.
Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire in October under phase one of Mr Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. A hostage-prisoner exchange and a partial Israeli withdrawal of troops were also agreed upon, as was an increase in aid deliveries.
The US announced its intention to create the transitional committee in its 20-point plan for Gaza in September.
Under the plan, an interim authority is expected to oversee the running of Gaza and its reconstruction.
The Sunday Times first reported that Sir Keir Starmer has received an invite to sit on the board, although reports suggest it was not a formal invitation and that a decision has not yet been made.
Mr Trump is expected to announce board members this week, according to US media reports.
Former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair is expected to be part of a separate executive board with Mr Trump's advisers Jared Kushner and Mr Witkoff.