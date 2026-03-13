An Iran-linked militia group in Iraq said its fighters were responsible for bringing down the plane.

a KC-135 aircraft (file image) crashed in Western Iraq late on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

At least four people are dead after a US plane was downed over Western Iraq on Thursday afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A rescue mission was launched late on Thursday, but US Central Command has now confirmed four people are dead. It is believed at least 5 crew members were on board. They added the crash involved another aircraft and was not a result of enemy or friendly fire. “The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” a Central Command statement said. Read more: Iran war LIVE: US military loses plane in western Iraq as rescue efforts get underway Read more: Iran's new Supreme Leader 'in coma and lost a leg' after being 'seriously injured' in airstrike

Despite this statement, an Iran-linked militia group in Iraq said its fighters were responsible for the crash. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming that its fighters had targeted the aircraft. It comes as US President Donald Trump took to social media to revel in the killing of Iranian people, as American and Israeli attacks continue across the country. Taking to TruthSocial, Trump wrote: “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. “We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them.