US planning to announce criminal charges against former Cuban president
Raul Castro, 94, is expected to be indicted over the downing of planes 30 years ago
The Trump administration is expected to announce criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro next Wednesday, escalating pressure on the island’s Communist government, a US Justice Department official said.
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Castro, 94, the brother of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, is expected to be indicted over the downing of planes 30 years ago, although any indictment would still need to be approved by a grand jury.
The case is expected to centre on Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.
Prosecutors in Miami are due to host an event that day to honour the victims, according to an invitation seen by Reuters.
Raul Castro was defence minister at the time of the incident, with Cuba arguing the strike was a legitimate response to aircraft entering its airspace.
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The US condemned the attack and imposed sanctions but did not previously bringing criminal charges against Cuban officials.
The planned case comes as Washington steps up pressure on Havana.
The Trump administration has threatned heavy tariffs on countries exporting oil to Cuba, contributing to energy shortages as shipments have been cut back.
Mr Trump has also pushed for sweeping reforms and floated what he called a “friendly takeover” of the country.
Pressure on Cuba intensified in January after the US military removed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro from power and flew him to New York to face drug charges, a major development involving one of Havana’s key regional allies.
Federal prosecutors in southern Florida have been examining possible criminal charges against senior Cuban officials, even as the two sides held talks earlier this year that appeared to stall amid the ongoing US fuel blockade.
On Thursday, Havana confirmed it had met CIA chief John Ratcliffe, who said Washington was willing to engage on economic security if Cuba made “fundamental changes”.
The US has previously used criminal cases against foreign leaders to justify military action, with Mr Trump warning in March that Cuba “is next” after Venezuela.