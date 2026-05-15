The Trump administration is expected to announce criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro next Wednesday, escalating pressure on the island’s Communist government, a US Justice Department official said.

Castro, 94, the brother of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, is expected to be indicted over the downing of planes 30 years ago, although any indictment would still need to be approved by a grand jury.

The case is expected to centre on Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

Prosecutors in Miami are due to host an event that day to honour the victims, according to an invitation seen by Reuters.

Raul Castro was defence minister at the time of the incident, with Cuba arguing the strike was a legitimate response to aircraft entering its airspace.

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