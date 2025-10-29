Two US prosecutors have reportedly been suspended just hours after referring to the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 as "a mob of rioters".

Attorneys Samuel White and Carlos Valdivia allegedly made the remarks in a sentencing memo for Taylor Taranto, who was convicted on gun charges after driving to former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighbourhood in June 2023.

Taranto was previously charged for his role in the 2021 insurrection on the Capitol - an attack which saw hundreds of rioters force their way into the Capitol building in Washington DC.

He was on of nearly 1,600 people invovled who Mr Trump pardoned in one of his first acts when he returned to the White House for a second term.

Taranto was still locked up due to his charges in 2023 and was due to face sentencing this week.

But prosecutors in the case have now reportedly been locked out of their government devices and put on administrative leave just one day before Taranto was due in court, according to Reuters.

