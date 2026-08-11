Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are currently being held in custody following their arrest in Miami in July

Bucharest, Romania. 30th May, 2024: Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Credit: Lucian Alecu/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

US prosecutors are pushing for Andrew and Tristan Tate to remain in police custody over 'flight risk' concerns, as the pair fight extradition to the UK.

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The Tate brothers' lawyers had previously argued that the brothers should be released on bail because their “extraordinary notoriety and recognisability” would make it difficult for them to flee. Their legal team told a US court that the brothers' high public profile means any chance of them escaping detection would be “substantially reduced”. The former professional kickboxers are fighting extradition to the UK, where they face rape and sex trafficking charges. But now it seems US prosecutors have other ideas, with the counterargument coming three days after the Tate brothers' defence attorneys filed a motion for release. Read more: Andy Burnham vows to ‘prevent the early release’ of PC Harper’s killers ‘altogether’ as Rayner promises plan by September Read more: Plan to stop PC Harper’s killers being freed early will be unveiled in September, Rayner tells LBC

Filed by prosecutors in Miami federal court, a hearing, set to take place on Thursday, will determine whether the brothers will stay in jail or be released until the formal extradition proceedings are complete. The pair, who have built a huge online following and are accused of promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity, hold both US and British citizenship. They have been in custody since their arrest last month after UK prosecutors brought further charges against them. A hearing on whether they should remain in prison during what could be a months-long extradition process is due to take place on August 13.

Attorneys Joseph McBride, right, and Jackie Perczek, representing Andrew and Tristan Tate as they fight extradition to the United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been in custody since their arrest last month after UK prosecutors brought further charges against them. Picture: Alamy

One of the brothers' lawyers, Joe McBride, referenced the 250th anniversary of American independence from Britain in a post on X. He wrote: “Two hundred and fifty years ago, the British learned what happens when they lay hands on American liberty. “Apparently, the lesson needs repeating." “My clients are American citizens, and no warrant signed in Westminster outranks the Constitution of the United States. The King can kiss my Yankee a**.” In legal documents filed with a federal court in Miami, the brothers' lawyers argued for their release, saying: “The Tates’ extraordinary notoriety and recognisability is a special circumstance. “As a practical matter, it would be extraordinarily difficult for Andrew or Tristan to travel undetected or avoid attention, either from the press or law enforcement.

Attorneys Joseph McBride, right, and Jackie Perczek (left) are representing Andrew and Tristan Tate. Picture: Alamy

“The Tates are among the most recognisable public figures on the internet with a massive social media following.” Their lawyers have proposed that the brothers surrender their passports and wear location-monitoring devices as conditions of bail. Prosecutors have previously argued against their release, saying the brothers could flee and that they pose a danger to the community.

The Tate brother's lawyers have proposed that the brothers surrender their passports and wear location-monitoring devices as conditions of bail. Picture: Alamy