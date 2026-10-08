Jamaal Howard, 46, was put to death a week after the botched execution of Christa Pike, 50 in Tennessee

Jamaal Howard, 46, was put to death a week after the botched execution of Christa Pike, 50. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The first death row inmate has been executed by lethal injection in Texas since the botched attempt of Christa Pike last week, despite protest from his lawyers.

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Death-row inmate Christa Pike woke up "angry and confused after surviving two failed lethal injections", her lawyers have said. Picture: Reuters

The court rejected the stay requests without elaboration. His lawyers also unsuccessfully argued to the US Supreme Court that his execution should be stopped on the basis that Howard was intellectually disabled. This comes as Christa Pike is said to have woken up "angry and confused after surviving two failed lethal injections", according to her lawyers. Pike was found guilty at age 18 of killing classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Now 50, she was to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years. Pike, who was supposed to be killed by the state of Tennessee on September 30, is now receiving critical care in hospital after surviving two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital. When she first regained consciousness, she asked: "Where am I and who are you?"

Christa Pike crying after being sentenced to death on March 30, 1996 in Knoxville, Tenn. Picture: Alamy

She then asked questions about the family of the women she murdered, Colleen Slemmer. The death-row killer is still experiencing cognitive impairment, but is "aware of what they did to her". She has a blood clot in one of her arms, pneumonia and is not able to swallow yet. Her lawyers said on Tuesday evening: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. "Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed." Despite two attempts at administering a lethal injection, the convicted murderer was "audibly snoring" in the death chamber, a journalist who witnessed her failed execution attempt has told LBC. She was injected with two lethal doses of pentobarbital on Wednesday but remained alive, her lawyers said. She was then sent to hospital in an ambulance.

Pike's representatives added: "Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery. "Christa is a survivor and will take recovery one day at a time," they added. Tennessee's prison chief, Frank Strada, resigned after overseeing the botched execution, Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday. While Pike admitted guilt, her supporters and legal team have argued that the state should have considered her history of being the victim of severe childhood sexual violence and her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and PTSD, which she received after her verdict, before sentencing her to death. She was granted a reprieve before her scheduled execution, but the US Supreme Court struck it down.

Media witnesses leave Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution of Christa Pike was halted. Picture: Alamy

Tori Gessner, a reporter at Nashville news website WKRN who has witnessed five executions, told Tonight With Andrew Marr last week that Pike was still "talking and singing" after the first execution attempt. She said: "She did mention a couple things. She asked if this was supposed to happen this way during the first round of the pentobarbital going into her system? "And she mentioned her arm burning, but it seemed to me like she was sleeping. That's what it looked like, at least with the snoring. You could still see her, her chest rising and falling as if she was breathing." Dr Joel Zivot, a professor of anaesthesiology and surgery has said that while Pike’s recovery “bodes well,” she could be left in a condition that would make her questionably eligible for execution, due to her level of competency.

Pike was taken to hospital by ambulance after the botched lethal injection. Picture: Alamy