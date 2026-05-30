The US military is ready to resume combat in the Gulf if required, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday.

He emphasised that whilst the President’s goal was for Iran not to be capable of having a nuclear weapon, “those goal posts haven’t shifted at all".

“We’re focused on being postured and prepared to re-engage if we have to,” he said, adding that US President Donald Trump would prefer not to.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an international forum of top defence officials in Singapore, Mr Hegseth said the country is now more strongly placed to do so than on day one of the conflict.

The Iranians "are coming in our direction," the Defence Secretary said.

"The talks have been productive. I think they know where it needs to go.”

"They want to say that they control the strait (of Hormuz), but we do,” Mr Hegseth added.

Mr Trump met with advisers on Friday in the White House Situation Room to consider a tentative agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and start nuclear talks with Iran.

As yet, there is no indication of whether a decision has been made. Earlier, Mr Hegseth told the forum that the "status, as of right now, is that any deal will be a good deal”.

The US President is being patient in making sure any peace pact with Iran ensures that it will not acquire a nuclear weapon, Mr Hegseth said in a question-and-answer session following a speech to Dialogue, according to CNN.

“If Iran doesn’t want to make a great deal that ensures they don’t get a nuclear weapon,” then Iran can “deal with” the US military, he said, adding that the US had enough stockpiled weapons to "get the job done".

“Our ability to recommence if necessary is (that) we are more than capable, our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, because of how we balance exquisite and more plentiful munitions,” he said.

In a post on X, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, accused Trump of “betraying diplomacy” by continuing the US naval blockade and “making excessive demands in negotiations”.

It follows US strikes on the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, which was countered by retaliatory fire from Iran earlier this week.

“Talks with the US are ongoing, and there are still minor disagreements,” said a member of Iran’s negotiating team, Saeed Ajorloo.

"If the final text is approved, we will enter a 60-day dialogue about the details,” Mr Ajorloo said in a television interview that was reposted on Telegram by Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf.