There will be no English presence in the World Cup final if the Three Lions lose on Wednesday, as referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor will be unable to take part due to a FIFA rule.

No ref has yet been chosen for Sunday’s final, which will see the winner of England v Argentina play Spain, who beat France on Tuesday.

For obvious reasons, this means that the referee chosen cannot be Spanish or of the nationality of the other country in the final.

But Michael Oliver will be unable to officiate even if it is an Argentina v Spain clash, despite having overseen four games so far - the joint most of any ref. He has dished out 17 yellow cards in that time, the highest of any official.

Anthony Taylor, who has officiated three matches, will also be blocked - meaning that both of their World Cup journeys have finished.

This is because English referees cannot oversee any match involving Argentina due to the hostility between the nations after the Falklands War of 1982.

The rule goes both ways, and Argentine referee Facundo Tello cannot take part in either the third-place play-off or the final.