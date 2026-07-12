US Senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham has died aged 71 after 'brief and sudden illness'.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement released by his office.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham, who had served as the senator for South Carolina since 2002, was running for reelection this year.

He had been a long-term Trump ally, despite breaking with the President on some issues including foreign policy.

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