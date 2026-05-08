The process will initially target those who owe $100,000 before being expanded to those who owe $2,500 or more

US passport holderds may have them revoked if they owe more than $2,500 in unpaid child support. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Donald Trump administration will start revoking passports of US nationals who owe more than $2,500 in child support payments.

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The plans could be brought into law as soon as Friday for those who owe $100,000 or more, which will apply to approximately 2,700 American passport holders, according to figures supplied to the US state department. Further enforcements will then be brought into play for those who owe $2,500 in unpaid support, a threshold set by a 1996 law signed by Bill Clinton. It is not yet clear how many passport holders owe more than $2,500. Read more: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak Read more: White House calls Mark Hamill 'sick individual' for Trump grave post

Trump's administration will begin the process on Friday, focused on those who owe $100,000 or more. Picture: Alamy

In its statement, the department said that the agency "is using common sense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance with US laws". It added that revoking the passports "supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law." President Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act 30 years ago, a law that enacted significant changes to the federal social safety net. Included in the changes was a provision that the department be notified of people with delinquent child support debts. However, enforcement in the past has usually focused on blocking those with child support debt from renewing or applying for a new passport, rather than having it revoked.

Bill Clinton first introduced the federal law in 1996. Picture: Alamy