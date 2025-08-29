US secretary of state Marco Rubio has revoked the visas of a number of Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organisation officials.

The decision comes ahead of next month's annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, where the groups previously have been represented.

The State Department said in a statement on Friday that Mr Rubio also had ordered some new visa applications from Palestinian officials be denied.

The move is the latest in a series of steps the Trump administration has taken to target Palestinians with visa restrictions and comes as the Israeli military declared Gaza's largest city a combat zone.

The State Department also suspended a programme that had allowed injured Palestinian children from Gaza to come to the US for medical treatment after a social media outcry by some conservatives.

