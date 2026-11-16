Semi-autonomous, AI-assisted weapons have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, despite ethical concerns

President Trump Speaks To Reporters In The White House Briefing Room. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Major arms producers, the United States and Russia, look set to oppose a push at a global meeting in Geneva this week to launch negotiations on legally binding rules for autonomous weapons, in what diplomats and rights groups expect to be difficult talks.

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The rise of artificial intelligence has boosted the development of drones, robots, tanks, submarines and other military hardware capable of killing without human involvement. Semi-autonomous, AI-assisted weapons have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, despite ethical concerns. The UN-hosted meeting starting on Monday is due to decide whether to launch negotiations for a legally binding agreement on prohibitions and regulations for Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS). Read more: Putin's secret recruitment network exposed as young African women lured to Russia to build drones to attack Ukraine Read more: Estonia to shut Russian border over attempted 'sabotage attack' - as eight people detained

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Minister of Transport in Moscow on November 16. Picture: ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/Getty

But while most of the 128 states party to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons support that, major military nations including the US, Russia and Israel oppose it, arguing that existing humanitarian law is sufficient. As talks opened in Geneva on Monday, the UN secretary-general urged states via video message to agree to move towards negotiating a legally binding instrument to regulate autonomous weapon systems, including clear prohibitions and restrictions. "The nature of warfare is changing. New technologies – including autonomous weapon systems – present new humanitarian, legal, ethical and security challenges," Antonio Guterres said in a statement. The International Committee of the Red Cross, along with the pope, has also warned of the dangers from autonomous weapons and support regulation.

Delegates attend the United Nations (UN) Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW). Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty

“Machines should never be allowed to decide who lives and dies on a battlefield but that is the dystopian reality that is fast approaching,” said Verity Coyle from Human Rights Watch, which is urging the Review Conference to take firm action. Two diplomats told Reuters the discussions looked set to be challenging. But states could build bridges to find a compromise agreement by the end of the week, they said. All options are on the table, from legally binding to non-legally binding, as well as a hybrid agreement with both elements, one of the diplomats added. Campaigners say autonomous weapons systems can behave unpredictably, raising the risk of fatal errors. Anna Hehir, head of military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute – a US-based nonprofit organisation focused on reducing the risks of advanced technologies, including AI – said LAWS were no longer science fiction, pointing to media reporting of early use of fully autonomous systems in Ukraine.

Delegates attend the United Nations (UN) Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty