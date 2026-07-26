NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian crewmates Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev landed safely in Kazakhstan

Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

A US-Russian crew returned to Earth from the International Space Station early Sunday morning after 241 days on the International Space Station.

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The crew held a change-of-command ceremony on Saturday morning at the International Space Station (ISS), where Kud‑Sverchkov handed over command of the orbiting lab to NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. During the ISS Expedition 74, the trio had orbited Earth 3,856 times and travelled more than 102 million miles (164 million kilometres). Back on Earth, the astronauts were flown by helicopter to Karaganda, in Kazakhstan, where recovery teams were based. Williams will then return to NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, while Kud‑Sverchkov and Mikaev will head back to their training base in Star City, just outside Moscow.

The Expedition 74 astronauts inside the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft after they landed in Kazakhstan. Picture: Getty