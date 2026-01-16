Watch the moment US special forces swoop onto a sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean, seizing the vessel in a dramatic airborne raid.

US forces in the Caribbean have seized another oil tanker linked by the Trump administration to Venezuela’s sanctioned oil trade, marking the sixth such capture in recent weeks.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on social media that the US Coast Guard boarded the Motor Tanker Veronica early on Thursday after it moved through Venezuelan waters in defiance of Washington’s naval quarantine on sanctioned vessels.

The operation saw Marines and sailors launch from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to assist a Coast Guard tactical team in taking control of the ship without incident, according to US Southern Command.

Noem shared brief footage that shows helicopters over the deck while armed personnel descend by rope onto the merchant vessel.

