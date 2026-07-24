The move will heap pressure on the British government to take action against the Muslim Brotherhood, which is reported to be affiliated with Hamas

Israelis rally across Israel to mark 1000 days since Hamas-led attack from Gaza,. Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

A London-based Muslim Brotherhood leader has been sanctioned over claims he allegedly he fundraised or Hamas.

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Washington, DC, USA. 21st July, 2026. United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent attends a meeting of United States President. Picture: Alamy

Abyari, identified by the US as the Secretary-General of the Muslim Brotherhood General Secretariat, played an important role in raising and transferring money to Hamas, according to the US Treasury. It accused Abyari, 73, of raising funds for sanctioned groups including two Turkish charities, Filistin Vakfi and Hayat Yolu, which are accused of transferring money to Hamas after the October 7 attacks on Israel. Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni organisation founded in the 1920s with the aim of establishing an international caliphate governed by islamic law. The sanctioning of Abyari came alongside measures taken against other organisations accused of raising money for Hamas. It comes after the US, under President Trump, announced sanctions on branches of the organisation in Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan and Egypt.