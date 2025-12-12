The sanctions come a day after the White House seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast

Picture: US Government

By Frankie Elliott

The US is continuing to apply pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after it imposed fresh sanctions on six more oil ships transporting his nation's oil.

The sanctions come a day after the White House seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast. The vessel, known as the Skipper, was taken into an American port after it was believed to be involved in "illicit oil shipping". Read more: Putin throws support behind Maduro as tensions between US and Venezuela reach boiling point Read more: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘completely closed’ after warning military action will begin 'very soon'

The Pentagon has sought to justify the legality of the strikes by labelling the alleged drug-smuggling gangs as foreign terrorist organisations. Picture: Truth Social Platform

Maduro's relatives and associated businesses have also been hit by US sanctions, as Donald Trump pushes to oust the the Venezuelan leader from his "illegitimate regime". Washington has ramped up these efforts significantly in the past few months, unleashing several strikes on boats alleged to be carrying drugs from the South American nation - killing dozens. Trump has also orchestrated a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean and placed shipowners, operators and maritime agencies involved in transporting Venezuelan crude on high alert. Many are now reconsidering whether to sail from Venezuelan waters in the coming days as planned, shipping sources said. The Trump administration has accused Maduro of being involved in the global drug trade. But the Venezuelan leader - widely considered a dictator by the West - denies the claims and argues the US president's true motivation is to gain access to the country's oil reserves. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that the US was committed to both "stopping the flow of illegal drugs" into the country and enforcing sanctions. "We're not going to stand by and watch sanctioned vessels sail the seas with black market oil, the proceeds of which will fuel narco-terrorism of rogue and illegitimate regimes around the world," Leavitt said.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been accused by the White House of being involved in the global drug trade,. Picture: Getty