The United States and Saudi Arabia have struck a deal on nuclear energy amid the Iran war.

The US Energy Department has confirmed the deal which will see nuclear energy come to the Gulf.

It is understood that the deal will allow Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian programme with appropriate safeguards.

The agreement could earn the US billions of dollars and will allow its companies to produce enriched uranium as fuel for reactors.

Israel is heavily opposed to the deal - which it argues could result in the kingdom developing a nuclear weapon.

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