US and Saudi Arabia reach nuclear energy deal amid Iran war
The United States and Saudi Arabia have struck a deal on nuclear energy amid the Iran war.
Listen to this article
The US Energy Department has confirmed the deal which will see nuclear energy come to the Gulf.
It is understood that the deal will allow Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian programme with appropriate safeguards.
The agreement could earn the US billions of dollars and will allow its companies to produce enriched uranium as fuel for reactors.
Israel is heavily opposed to the deal - which it argues could result in the kingdom developing a nuclear weapon.
Read More: 'Tone deaf' Zendaya under fire after wearing 3,000-year-old Iranian earrings on Odyssey press tour
Read More: Are the wheels coming off the US-Iran war? Caller Roland doesn't think so
The deal would allow the companies, rather than the Saudi government itself, to run nuclear power for the Saudis on Saudi soil, but the corporations involved have not been announced.
The deal also provides for the US to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich its own uranium at an American-built facility instead of relying on imported fuel.
This differs from a similar deal struck with the United Arab Emirates in 2009 - in which the UAE is prohibited from enriching its own uranium.
The plan now faces a tough route to approval in the US Congress.