The strikes were launched in response to the downing of a US helicopter yesterday, according to US Central Command

US Central Command claimed the strikes were a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression”. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

President Trump has begun launching “self-defence strikes” against Iran, according to the US military.

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The US President previously threatened action in response to the incident at the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Tuesday, US Central Command said an American AH-64 Apache had gone down “near the coast of Oman” on Monday evening. Centcom did not initially blame Iran, saying only that the incident remains under investigation. The two soldiers aboard were rescued within about two hours by US Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, according to Centcom.

US Central Command said the strikes are in response to the downing of a US Apache helicopter near Oman yesterday. Picture: Getty

The incident happened a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon. The AH-64 Apache, which costs roughly $35 million to $40 million, has been used by the US military in operations around the Strait of Hormuz, where American forces maintain a major presence and have helped police a blockade of Iranian ports. The resumption of the tenuous ceasefire comes as Washington tries to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than three-month-old war. Trump also told reporters he could have "an idea" for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating.