US says it has launched 'self-defence strikes' against Iran
The strikes were launched in response to the downing of a US helicopter yesterday, according to US Central Command
President Trump has begun launching “self-defence strikes” against Iran, according to the US military.
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The strikes began around 5pm Eastern Time (10pm in the UK) on Tuesday.
They were carried out under Trump’s direction "in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter" yesterday, according to a statement from US Central Command.
The statement added: "The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression”.
President Donald Trump previously warned the US would “respond” after accusing Iran of shooting down the aircraft while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two pilots on board “are safe and uninjured” but added: “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”
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Earlier on Tuesday, US Central Command said an American AH-64 Apache had gone down “near the coast of Oman” on Monday evening.
Centcom did not initially blame Iran, saying only that the incident remains under investigation.
The two soldiers aboard were rescued within about two hours by US Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, according to Centcom.
The incident happened a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The AH-64 Apache, which costs roughly $35 million to $40 million, has been used by the US military in operations around the Strait of Hormuz, where American forces maintain a major presence and have helped police a blockade of Iranian ports.
The resumption of the tenuous ceasefire comes as Washington tries to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than three-month-old war.
Trump also told reporters he could have "an idea" for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating.
June 9, 2026
The weekend saw the most direct confrontation between Iran and Israel since a ceasefire in April.
Tehran had fired missiles towards Israeli territory late on Sunday, calling the strikes retaliation for attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia on the outskirts of Beirut.
Israel then hit Iranian air defence systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated with a strike aimed at a similar Israeli plant in the city of Haifa.
No deaths were reported by authorities on either side.
US and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday.