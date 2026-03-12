A preliminary investigation has reportedly found the blast was caused by a targeting error by the US military planners

Rescuers at the Shajarah Tayyibah girls school in southern Iran after the American missile strike. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The White House was responsible for a deadly strike on an Iranian school which killed more than 170 people, mostly children, a US military investigation has reportedly revealed.

The strike hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school during the first day of the conflict on February 28, which left 175 dead, the majority of which were children, according to Iranian officials. Donald Trump claimed the strike was "done by Iran," but according to the New York Times, which quoted anonymous US officials, a subsequent probe ruled the blast was a result of a targeting mistake by the US military planners. The investigation has not been completed but reportedly found the US Central Command created the strike's target coordinates using outdated data provided by the Defence Intelligence Agency. However, officials emphasised that the findings are at a preliminary stage.

Mourners dig graves during the funeral for children killed in a reported strike on the primary school. Picture: Getty

Speaking to reporters last week, Trump said: "We think it was done by Iran because they're very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. The same reporter also asked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was standing behind Trump, whether the claim was true. As the President turned to look at him, Hegseth said they were "certainly investigating", adding: "The only side that targets civilians is Iran." Following Hegseth’s statement, Trump asserted: "It was done by Iran." Responding to the claims, an official at the US military’s Central Command said: "It would be inappropriate to comment given the incident is under investigation." Satellite imagery shows that watchtowers that once stood near the building have been removed.

The ground was cleared and play areas, including a sports field, were painted on asphalt, demonstrating clear indications that it was an educational facility. Investigators have not yet uncovered why the outdated data was provided to Central Command. Multiple videos of the bomb site at the school were shared by Iranian officials on social media, four of which appeared to show the school's colourful murals. Iranian officials have claimed the death toll stands at 175.

President Trump previously blamed Iran for the blast. Picture: Alamy