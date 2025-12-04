US 'Secretary of War' Pete Hegseth 'put troops in danger' with Signal chat
The Pentagon report, set to be released later this week, is said to have found that Hegseth had endangered troops by posting information about an airstrike on an unsecured Signal chat
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth 'put troops in danger' by posting details of an airstrike on a Signal chat, the Pentagon has found.
A watchdog looking into the incident has reportedly concluded that US Defence Secretary put American troops and their mission at risk when he shared details of the strike over messaging app Signal.
Sensitive information, including details of military targets, were shared to the messaging app ahead of the strike in Yemen, according to reports at the time.
A probe by the Inspector General concluded on Wednesday that Hegseth had also violated military regulations by using his personal phone instead of a government mandated device.
Signal, a publicly available messaging app, was used by Hegseth despite not being approved for sending classified information.
The chat was exposed after a reporter for the Atlantic was accidentally added to the group chat, which also contained Vice-president JD Vance, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and then-national security adviser, Mike Waltz.
Despite the findings, the newly-released report did not examine the conduct of the aforementioned senior officials, given their positions don't reside within the US Department of Defense.
Speaking with The Guardian, a source said that Hegseth had refused to be interviewed by the inspector general on the matter.
Instead, it's alleged he provided a short written statement in which he said he only shared information in the chat that would not have risked lives or endangered the mission.
However, the report's findings beg to differ, with Mr Hegseth's assertions that he had the right to declassify material used as a reason - as he expressed the view that the inspector general held a partisan view.
The report was later shared with Congress, with an unclassified version is expected to be released later this week.
In response, Democratic congressman Mark Warner, vice-chair of the Senate intelligence committee, called for Hegseth to resign on Wednesday.
“An objective, evidence-based investigation by the Pentagon’s internal watchdog leaves no doubt: Secretary Hegseth endangered the lives of American pilots based aboard the USS Harry S. Truman as they prepared to launch a mission against terrorist targets.
"By sharing classified operational details on an unsecure group chat on his personal phone, he created unacceptable risks to their safety and to our operational security.
“The report also notes that the IG is aware of several other Signal chats Hegseth used for official business, underscoring that this was not an isolated lapse.
"It reflects a broader pattern of recklessness and poor judgment from a secretary who has repeatedly shown he is in over his head."