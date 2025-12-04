The Pentagon report, set to be released later this week, is said to have found that Hegseth had endangered troops by posting information about an airstrike on an unsecured Signal chat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a Cabinet meeting - as a watchdog finds he put troops in danger. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth 'put troops in danger' by posting details of an airstrike on a Signal chat, the Pentagon has found.

A watchdog looking into the incident has reportedly concluded that US Defence Secretary put American troops and their mission at risk when he shared details of the strike over messaging app Signal. Sensitive information, including details of military targets, were shared to the messaging app ahead of the strike in Yemen, according to reports at the time. A probe by the Inspector General concluded on Wednesday that Hegseth had also violated military regulations by using his personal phone instead of a government mandated device.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House after the Pentagon revealed Hegseth had put US troops in danger. Picture: Alamy

The messages sent included details of official government business, according to those who he Signal, a publicly available messaging app, was used by Hegseth despite not being approved for sending classified information. The chat was exposed after a reporter for the Atlantic was accidentally added to the group chat, which also contained Vice-president JD Vance, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and then-national security adviser, Mike Waltz. Despite the findings, the newly-released report did not examine the conduct of the aforementioned senior officials, given their positions don't reside within the US Department of Defense. Speaking with The Guardian, a source said that Hegseth had refused to be interviewed by the inspector general on the matter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as the report was revealed by the Pentagon source. Picture: Alamy