By Danielle de Wolfe

A US operation to seize a Venezuela-linked tanker is currently underway in the Caribbean - just days after the US and its allies seized a Kremlin-flagged vessel off the coast of Iceland.

US forces in the Caribbean are attempting to capture the vessel close to the island of Trinidad, officials have confirmed. It marks the fifth such seizure by US forces in recent weeks and forms part of Washington’s attempt to control Venezuelan oil exports, a US official said on Friday. The ship, named the Olina, was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste according to ship tracking site Equasis. According to reports, the ship departed a port in Venezuela last week filled to capacity with Venezuelan oil. On Thursday, two other ships were seized as part of US enforcement action, one of which was sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control in both 2021 and 2024 while sailing under the name Tia. Read more: Sanctioned Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker is sailing through the English Channel Read more: Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker 'hit by drone' in Black Sea

"The vessel's AIS [location] tracker was last active ‌52 days ago in the Venezuelan EEZ, northeast of Curacao," British maritime risk management ​company Vanguard has said. "The seizure follows a prolonged pursuit of tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments ‍in the region." Citing an industry source, Reuters reported the vessel is part of a flotilla that departed the country shortly after the US swooped on ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, The agency also reports that the US has previously imposed sanctions on the tanker in January last year, when it was named the Minerva M.

This comes just hours after two Russian and Venezuelan-flagged oil tankers were seized by the US and its allies, including with help from the UK. The seizures were conducted as part of the US Coast Guard's dual operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tankers in a "meticulously coordinated" operation, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. The operations, which took place within hours of each other, saw troops board one ship in the North Atlantic Sea and another in international waters near the Caribbean. The tankers - the Marinera and the Sophia - were "either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it." Speaking on Wednesday evening, Defence Secretary John Healey told Ministers that while no UK personnel took part in the boarding of the Marinera, its forces supported the operation "at the request of the US". The hastily reflagged oil tanker was under US military surveillance roughly 250 miles off the coast of Ireland after evading interception in the Caribbean last month, changing its name, and turning north towards Russia. The vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, has been renamed Marinera, re-registered in Russia, and had a crudely painted Russian flag slapped onto its hull.

