US troops have seized another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea which the Trump administration claims has ties to Venezuela.

Donald Trump’s forces captured its sixth vessel on Thursday morning amid the US president’s campaign to control the production and export of oil in Venezuela, following its extraordinary capture of its former president, Nicolas Maduro.

The vessel, named the Motor Tanker Veronica, was seized in Venezuelan waters and was “operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday.

Ms Noem also posted a brief video appearing to show part of the ship’s seizure.

The footage shows helicopters hovering over the deck of the merchant vessel as armed soldiers swooped onto the deck by rope.

“Our heroic Coast Guard men and women once again ensured a flawlessly executed operation, in accordance with international law,” Ms Noem added.

