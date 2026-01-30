The American skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn was airlifted to hospital after crashing into nets just days before the Games start in Milano Cortina

'Speed Queen' Lindsey Vonn was airlifted to hospital after the crash. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Alpine skiing star Lindsey Vonn has suffered a heavy crash during the women’s downhill World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland

'Speed Queen' Lindsey crashed out of the final Alpine Skiing World Cup event before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. The 41-year-old was down for several minutes after she lost control landing a jump just seconds into her run in the women's downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Vonn managed to ski slowly to the finish but appeared to be in discomfort, stopping to clutch her left knee.

She finished the course but was clearly in pain. Picture: Getty

Read More: ICE to have a role at the Winter Olympics in Italy Greeted by fans as she limped into a medical tent, the skiing great was clearly grimacing in pain. Vonn was later airlifted to the hospital, while US Ski and Snowboard posted that she was being "evaluated". The race was cancelled shortly after Vonn’s crash, with three of the first six skiers having fallen due to low visibility and unsafe conditions. The event took place in a subdued atmosphere with Crans-Montana paying tribute to the victims of the New Year’s Day fire.

United States' Lindsey Vonn grimaces as she approaches the finish area after crashing, during an alpine ski, women’s World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). Picture: Alamy