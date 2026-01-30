US ski icon Lindsey Vonn crashes in Crans Montana, just days before the Winter Olympics start
The American skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn was airlifted to hospital after crashing into nets just days before the Games start in Milano Cortina
Alpine skiing star Lindsey Vonn has suffered a heavy crash during the women’s downhill World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
'Speed Queen' Lindsey crashed out of the final Alpine Skiing World Cup event before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.
The 41-year-old was down for several minutes after she lost control landing a jump just seconds into her run in the women's downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Vonn managed to ski slowly to the finish but appeared to be in discomfort, stopping to clutch her left knee.
Greeted by fans as she limped into a medical tent, the skiing great was clearly grimacing in pain. Vonn was later airlifted to the hospital, while US Ski and Snowboard posted that she was being "evaluated".
The race was cancelled shortly after Vonn’s crash, with three of the first six skiers having fallen due to low visibility and unsafe conditions.
The event took place in a subdued atmosphere with Crans-Montana paying tribute to the victims of the New Year’s Day fire.
Vonn has been the ski circuit's leading downhiller this season. The 'Speed Queen' made a sensational return to the sport in November 2024, after a six-year hiatus and knee replacement surgery.
The American now faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the Games in exactly one week's time. Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill on 8 February, the super-G and the new team combined event.
Vonn already holds a record 12 World Cup victories in the Olympic downhill race, which will be held at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.