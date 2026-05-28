The US has slammed Iran as it accused it of breaching the Middle East ceasefire with strikes on an American air base in Kuwait. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The US has slammed Iran as it accused it of breaching the Middle East ceasefire with strikes on an American air base in Kuwait.

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The “unjustified” ballistic missile attack was “successfully intercepted” by Kuwaiti forces, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed. “This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said. “All drones were successfully intercepted by US forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas.” The latest fractures between the warring nations come despite the US and Iran reportedly agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. The alleged agreement still requires the signature of President Donald Trump. Read More: Buffalo spared from Eid sacrifice due to resemblance to Donald Trump Read More: Trump brands Biden ‘crooked’ as former Democrat president sues US Justice Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L) during a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Getty

US officials said the deal terms were largely agreed on Tuesday, Axios report, but both sides still need approval from senior figures. The Memorandum will reportedly state that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be "unrestricted" and Iran will have to remove all mines from the Strait within 30 days. The US President said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the United States has decades-long military and economic ties. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine," he said.

This comes as Mr Trump claimed Iran were "negotiating on fumes", branding Tehran as “very much intent” on making a deal, but they “haven’t gotten there” yet. He added: “We’re not satisfied with it, but ‌we will be. We ⁠will be either that ⁠or we’ll have to just finish the job.” The US naval blockade will be lifted in the understanding, but "in proportion to the restoration of commercial shipping", officials said. The deal will include an Iranian commitment to abandon a nuclear weapon programme, and an agreement will be negotiated on how to dispose Iran's highly enriched uranium.