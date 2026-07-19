Human remains found in search for missing American solider after Iran hit base in Jordan, US military says
Ten missiles fired into Jordan airspace overnight were intercepted overnight
Human remains have been found in the search for a US solider missing in action after Iran fired missiles in Jordan, military officials have said.
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The attack, which killed two other servicemen, happened overnight on Friday at the base which involved Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, the US Central Command (Centom) said.
Officials said an examination is underway to determine whether they belong to the missing soldier.
Centom confirmed on Saturday that the attack left two servicemen dead and four others injured. They were taken to Jordanian hospitals but have since been discharged.
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The agency said on Sunday: "After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing."
They also confirmed that a separate US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on Saturday during a "controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone".
A second was also injured.
Authorities in Jordan have said it had intercepted ten missiles fired into its airspace overnight into Saturday.
The full statement read: "Yesterday [Saturday], U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17.
"After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.
"Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.
"A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.
"CENTCOM is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process."
Washington and Tehran have been testing the limits of escalation since their ceasefire agreement collapsed last week, raising the prospect of a return to all-out war.
After reports of the escalation on Friday, benchmark Brent crude oil prices climbed 3% LCOc1 and were on track for a third consecutive weekly gain, putting political pressure on U.S. PresidentTrump ahead of November congressional elections.