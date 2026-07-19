Ten missiles fired into Jordan airspace overnight were intercepted overnight

U.S. and Jordanian forces during a 2024 exercise. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Human remains have been found in the search for a US solider missing in action after Iran fired missiles in Jordan, military officials have said.

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The US Central Command said remains had been found in the search of the missing soldier. Picture: Getty

The agency said on Sunday: "After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing." They also confirmed that a separate US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on Saturday during a "controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone". A second was also injured. Authorities in Jordan have said it had intercepted ten missiles fired into its airspace overnight into Saturday. The full statement read: "Yesterday [Saturday], U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. "After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.