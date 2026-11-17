FBI Director Kash Patel has said in a statement that the FBI has "zero tolerance" for anyone who "betrays their oath to the United States or puts our national security at risk".

By Ella Bennett

An American soldier has been taken into custody by the US Military after being arrested by counter-terrorism police in the UK on suspicion of spying for Russia.

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The 41-year-old man, who has not been named, was previously detained in police custody after being arrested in Gloucestershire on November 10. He has now been taken into custody by the US Military over suspected national security and espionage allegations. Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said that "these are extremely serious allegations". He said: "Our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this kind of espionage activity taking place. Read more: Senior US Army soldier arrested in UK over suspected spying for Russia Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased

Kash Patel said the FBI has "zero tolerance" . Picture: Bill Clark/Getty