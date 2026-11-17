American soldier arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia taken into custody by US Military
FBI Director Kash Patel has said in a statement that the FBI has "zero tolerance" for anyone who "betrays their oath to the United States or puts our national security at risk".
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An American soldier has been taken into custody by the US Military after being arrested by counter-terrorism police in the UK on suspicion of spying for Russia.
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The 41-year-old man, who has not been named, was previously detained in police custody after being arrested in Gloucestershire on November 10.
He has now been taken into custody by the US Military over suspected national security and espionage allegations.
Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said that "these are extremely serious allegations".
He said: "Our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this kind of espionage activity taking place.
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He added: “I’d like to praise the excellent work of the investigation team here in the UK to get us to this point and we will continue to support our US colleagues as they take the matter forwards.”
FBI Director Kash Patel has said in a statement that the FBI has "zero tolerance" for anyone who "betrays their oath to the United States or puts our national security at risk".
"That’s been demonstrated by the 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests we’ve made over the last 21 months, a 53% increase," he said.
“An Army officer is in custody as the result of an espionage investigation and the close cooperation between the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and Legat London and our partners at U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, U.K. Defence Counter Intelligence, and the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command. Together we worked to identify a potential threat to national security and take swift action.”
US Brigadier General Sean Stinchon said: "This case should serve as a stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution.
“Whenever we suspect somebody of betraying the trust of their fellow soldiers and jeopardising our collective defence, we will identify you, and we will ensure justice is served. This effort is a great example of the remarkable partnership Army Counterintelligence Command has with Army prosecutors, the FBI, DOJ, and the UK."