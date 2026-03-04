The first US military personnel to be killed in the Iran war have been named and pictured for the first time. Left to right: Captain Cody A Khork, Sergeant First Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor, Sergeant J Coady. Picture: US Army Reserve

By Chay Quinn

The first US military personnel to be killed in the Iran war have been named and pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Department of Defense confirmed the identity of four of the six fatalities in the Middle East so far on Tuesday night. The Pentagon said the soldiers, who died in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait, were: Captain Cody A Khork (Aged 35, from Winter Haven, Florida)

Sergeant First Class Noah L. Tietjens (Aged 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska)

Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor (Aged 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota)

Sergeant J Coady (Aged 20, from West Des Moines, lowa) Officials confirmed that the four died in Port Shuaiba after an attack by Iranian drones on the military installation. "We honor [sic] our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense [sic] of our nation", said Lieutenant General Robert Harter, chief of the US Army Reserve. Lt. Gen Harter added: "Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten." Read More: Ali Khamenei's son 'named new Supreme Leader of Iran' after Ayatollah was killed by US-Israeli strikes Read More: Iran war LIVE: Drone strike rocks US consulate in Dubai after double attack hit embassy in Riyadh

The personnel were killed in an Iranian drone attack on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait (pictured). Picture: Alamy