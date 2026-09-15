China has responded, warning against an arms race in space

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink has said the US has "on-orbit space control weapons". Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

The United States has confirmed that it has weapons in space, in the first announcement of this kind from the nation.

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This announcement was made by US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink when speaking to an audience at the Air, Space and Cyber conference on Monday. Meink made this statement following years of concerns about Russian missiles in space, and potential Chinese space weapon manufacturing. “The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary actions,” said Meink. Meink did not clarify what these weapons are, or why the US would need space weapons at this time. Read more: Donald Trump unveils US Space Force uniform drawing on Nazi-inspired film described as 'fascist utopia' Read more: NASA's powerful new space telescope blasts off 'into the unknown' to investigate 'biggest cosmic enigmas'

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, introduces Vice President JD Vance before he speaks at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Picture: Getty

In 2024, the US announced suspicions that Russia was working on anti-satellite missiles which could be launched from space. At the time, US officials said there was no imminent danger posed by these threats. In response to Meink’s announcement, a spokesperson from China said they are concerned about a space arms race, saying: "We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space.” A 1967 treaty banned the production and placement of weapons of mass destruction in space. However, nations have worked on tools to attack rival nations’ satellite communications. Russian satellites have been accused of intercepting dozens of European communication satellites since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Launch Of NG-24 Mission To The International Space Station. Picture: Getty