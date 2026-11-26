Elon Musk's firm has been given the green light to send one million satellites into space

SpaceX is a company that manufactures rockets, operates AI data centres and runs the Starlink satellite system . Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

The US has struck a deal with SpaceX to send one million satellites into space to build data centres.

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Under the agreement with Elon Musk's company, the satellites would harness solar power to process data for AI and send the results back to Earth. Picture: REUTERS

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the project "opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America's leadership and growth". "This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home," he added. Responding to the announcement, Mr Musk wrote on X: "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world." Under the license, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033, deploy 10% of the maximum number — or 100,000 — no later than November 2035 and deploy 50% by November 2038, the FCC said.

SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Picture: REUTERS

It was unclear whether SpaceX would put 1 million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites exist currently. Satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility. SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space. SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy satellites.

It was unclear whether SpaceX would put 1 million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites exist currently. . Picture: REUTERS