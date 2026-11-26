US strikes deal with Space X to send a million satellites to build data centres in space
Elon Musk's firm has been given the green light to send one million satellites into space
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The US has struck a deal with SpaceX to send one million satellites into space to build data centres.
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Under the agreement with Elon Musk's company, the satellites would harness solar power to process data for AI and send the results back to Earth.
The Federal Communications Commission said the approval of the “Starmind” system would enable SpaceX to "pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence".
SpaceX believes data centres in space are a more cost- and energy-efficient means of meeting AI demand than those on Earth.
A spokesperson for the firm told the FCC: "By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers."
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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the project "opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America's leadership and growth".
"This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home," he added.
Responding to the announcement, Mr Musk wrote on X: "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world."
Under the license, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033, deploy 10% of the maximum number — or 100,000 — no later than November 2035 and deploy 50% by November 2038, the FCC said.
It was unclear whether SpaceX would put 1 million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites exist currently.
Satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.
SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space.
SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy satellites.
Amazon's AMZN.Orival satellite unit Leo and others have criticized the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to deploy all the satellites and that it could take centuries to do so.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr rejected that criticism in March.
"Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is," Carr said.
The FCC said it was also approving SpaceX's requests to back up its optical network by approving additional communications.