President Trump has cited national security reasons as being behind his pursuit of Greenland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes US House Speaker Mike Johnson on the steps on 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The speaker of the US House of Representatives has sought to assure MPs and peers that the US and UK will “work through our differences calmly as friends” amid Donald Trump’s threats over the seizure of Greenland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to take over Greenland. Picture: Getty

The senior Republican told members of both Houses: “He (Sir Keir) noted, of course, that the UK and the US are close allies and that our strong, constructive partnership all these years has been built on mutual respect and focused on results. I thought that was exactly the right message and the right tone. “And because of that, we’ve always been able to work through our differences calmly as friends. We will continue to do that. I want to assure you this morning that that is still the case. “I spoke to President Trump at length yesterday, and I told him that I really felt that my mission here – that even though we planned this back in the fall – we didn’t know how the events would develop over the last few days. But I told the president that I felt that my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help calm the waters.” He lauded the Trump administration’s efforts to “make America safer and stronger and more prosperous than ever before” in the face of China, Russia and Iran’s growing efforts to “exert economic, political and military influence around the world”.

Donald Trump shared an AI generated image planting a US flag on Greenland. Picture: Truth Social