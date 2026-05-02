The King and Queen said they left a piece of their heart behind in the United States following their visit.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The King “grasped in both hands” the “risk and challenge” of the US state visit, but will not dwell on the perceived success of his trip, a senior palace aide has said.

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The “high-stakes” address to Congress was one of a number of hurdles Charles overcame during his sternest diplomatic test to date, but it was also seen as an opportunity to deliver on palace objectives in support of the Government who requested the trip. Much has been made of the personal relationship between the King and US President Donald Trump, and the senior palace aide involved in the trip said the two men “get on very well”, and “the warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private”. When asked if it was awkward for the president to have a warmer relationship with the King than the Prime Minister, the aide replied: “It’s not a competition between the King and the Government. “The King is there to support the Government, to help the Government. It was at the Government’s request, of course, that he undertook this visit.” Read more: Trump vows to drop all tariffs on Scottish whisky as King and Queen’s wave goodbye to US after state visit Read more: 'He agrees with me': Trump claims King Charles believes ‘Iran can never have a nuclear weapon’

The Congress address made by the King has been widely interpreted as a gentle push back against some of Mr Trump’s pet peeves – Ukraine, NATO, the need to follow rules and the climate change lobby. But he was guided by the “truth” and his “conscience” when delivering his speech that found favour with many Republicans and Democrats, and its contents were “a measure of how much he personally cares”. Ahead of the visit, Downing Street’s request was seen as a throw of the dice, with the King being sent to help repair the UK-US special relationship following repeated criticisms levelled by Mr Trump at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the war in Iran. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey voiced concerns about Charles being embarrassed by Mr Trump and repeatedly called for the trip to be cancelled. A senior palace aide said: “What looked like risk and challenge was also a phenomenal opportunity. One that was grasped in both hands by the King and we shall leave you to conclude what the outcome of that was. “He’s not a man to dwell long on what some may consider yesterday’s successes, he is always looking towards tomorrow’s opportunities, so generally we’ve tried to encourage him to feel positive – and he has – about the way that the American leg in particular has gone in particular, but his mind is already on what he can achieve next rather than what he achieved this week.”

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit New York City During Their US State Visit. Picture: Getty

The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is seen as its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests, and it appears Mr Trump was won over during the four days, repeatedly praising “fantastic” Charles. A parting gift came from his host, Mr Trump, who lifted tariffs on Scottish whisky after an intervention by the Queen and King. The senior palace aide said about the relationship between the two world figures and their wives: “They get on very well. And it’s not just the King and the president. It’s all four of them with each other.” He added: “It’s a pairing, sort of unlikely though it might be in many ways … I mean, given some of the issues that have presented themselves in the bilateral relationship, you’d think it might all be a bit tricky. But far from it. “And the warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private.” When the King and the President sat down in the Oval Office for their bilateral meeting, there was lots of “laughter” alongside the serious talk.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla State Visit Continues In Washington DC. Picture: Getty

Republicans and Democrats rose to their feet 12 times to applaud during Charles’ speech in Congress’s Hall of the House, where the King spoke of the importance of NATO, support for Ukraine, the value of European partners and the need to reduce world conflicts, all priorities for Sir Keir’s Government. The New York Times said: “Beneath King Charles’s jokes and decorum, some subtle rebuttals to Trump, King Charles III gently pushed back against President Trump’s attacks on Britain and NATO, and he spoke of the importance of checks and balances.” The aide conceded it was a “high-stakes address to Congress” and went on to say: “First, what the King says will always be guided by the truth. Two, it will be guided by conscience. “And three, they’re all observable facts. Everything that is in that speech is an observable fact. And so, I think we felt very comfortable with the King speaking as he did.” The positive response to the US speech and the rapport between the president and the King have all helped to put the special relationship on a firmer footing, especially during the 250th anniversary year of American independence. The aide added: “The King is there to support the Government, to help the Government. It was at the Government’s request, of course, that he undertook this visit. “The King and the Queen have been able to help the Government in any way and to get the relationship perhaps more widely understood by a wider number of people without some of the noise of current affairs.”

King Charles III meets well-wishers during his visit to Great Bay Coast Guard Station, St David's, on day two of the state visit to Bermuda. Picture: Alamy