More than 850,000 households are without power and 14,400 flights have been cancelled as a huge arctic storm rocks the US.

At least 180 million people across 37 states have been affected by the polar storm, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have declared an emergency.

At least seven people, two in Louisiana, one in Texas, one in Kansas and three in Tennessee, have died as a result of the weather event.

"An Arctic siege has taken over our state," said New York governor Kathy Hochul.

"It is brutal, it is bone-chilling and it is dangerous."

The NWS warns that part of the northeast could wake up to as much as 2ft of snow overnight.

