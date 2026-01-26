'Arctic siege' brings parts of US to standstill as over 850,000 without power and 14,000 flights cancelled
"An Arctic siege has taken over our state," said New York governor Kathy Hochul
More than 850,000 households are without power and 14,400 flights have been cancelled as a huge arctic storm rocks the US.
At least 180 million people across 37 states have been affected by the polar storm, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have declared an emergency.
At least seven people, two in Louisiana, one in Texas, one in Kansas and three in Tennessee, have died as a result of the weather event.
"It is brutal, it is bone-chilling and it is dangerous."
The NWS warns that part of the northeast could wake up to as much as 2ft of snow overnight.
WPC is issuing Storm Summaries for the ongoing Major Winter Storm. Find a list of the top snow, sleet, and freezing rain reports by state, updated every 6 hours. Keep sending reports to your local forecast office and most importantly, stay safe!! ❄️🧊— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 25, 2026
The tens of millions without snow will see freezing rain and "catastrophic ice accumulation" alongside "dangerously cold wind chills".
Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem urged people to "stay home" due to "very, very cold" temperatures.
More than 14,400 flights were cancelled on Sunday and another 8,000 delayed, reports tracking website FlightAware.
The storm caused the most flight cancellations since the COVID-19 pandemic, said aviation analytics company Cirium.
Thousands of refuse lorries have been fitted with snow ploughs in New York City, said mayor Zohran Mamdani.
He warned of the coldest temperatures in the city for eight years.
New York towns near the Canadian border have already seen record-breaking lows, as Copenhagen, in Lewis County, suffered -45C.
More than 889,000 power outages were reported across the US last night according to PowerOutage.us.
More than 300,000 lost their connection in Tennessee, while Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi all had more than 100,000 affected households.